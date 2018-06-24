Suncoast Grand Prix Car Show

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
9

SARASOTA – A car show this morning was one of Sarasota’s June events.

Trophies, Live Music, Raffles, and a lot of fun took place at the Sarasota Fair Grounds.

Tons of antique and modern cars filled the Fair Grounds.

Sarasota Ford displayed their super duty trucks and served as one of the event’s main sponsors.

“I think it was a lot of fun there was a lot of variety. We have everything from 60s Volkswagens to 2018 Mustangs. So I think there was a little bit of everything for everyone out here tonight.”

There are several more Grand Prix events as June comes to an end.

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast Fun Run raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children
Next articleOne person dead after being struck by lightning on the beach
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR