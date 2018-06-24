Suncoast Fun Run raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children

SARASOTA – The 2nd day of the Grand Prix festival brings the Suncoast Fun Run

Suncoast Fun Run is a boat and personal watercraft “Poker Run” with three stops including Marina Jacks.

Participants pull a poker card at each stop to determine their hand at the end of the run. The boater with the best poker hand wins a prize…

All proceeds from this event go to Suncoast Charities for Children, a non-profit that serve clients with special needs.

It was a rainy day, but that did not stop the fun.

“There are over 20 boats participating today. Even despite all of the rain and the possible thunder storms that are coming everybody is coming out to support the charity. We haven’t had anyone back out so I think everyone is excited,” said Sarah Catell who is Suncoast Charities for Children’s business manager.

Suncoast Charities for Children provides annual grants to the Suncoast Foundation.