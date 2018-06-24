Shots fired at private party, 4 injured

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting at a party that left at least 4 people shot.

It happened at the Harbor Heights Civic Association at 2450 Harbour Drive, around 2:30 A.M. According to the Sheriff’s office shots were fired and there are 4 victims being treated for gunshot injuries. Two were taken to Lee County as trauma alerts while one other is still hospitalized locally.

The Harbor Heights boat ramp is closed at this time due to the crime scene processing. Detectives are looking to speak to everyone who attended this event. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at 639-0013 and request to speak to a Major Crimes Detective. You can also contact SW Florida Crime Stoppers and be rewarded for your info if it leads to an arrest.

The incident occurred at a private party between attendees. The disturbance was isolated to this location.