SARASOTA COUNTY – One person is dead after being struck by lightning on the beach Sunday afternoon.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a person struck by lightning on the beach in the 6000 block of Midnight Pass Road.

Sarasota County Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

Sarasota Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation and may provide further information later.