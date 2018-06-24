Fatal vehicle accident in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE- One person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle early sunday morning around 4:45 A.M.

Troopers say the passenger, 23 year old Ivan Ruiz died from the accident.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Honorio Ramirez, 26, was driving himself and ruiz in the vehicle and lost control. Ramirez was attempting to turn left at the intersection of Farabee Road and State Road 31.

Troopers say Ramirez drove off the road into a ditch and collided into a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle, but only Ramirez survived.