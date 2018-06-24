Suncoast violinist turns passion into career

SARASOTA- A Booker High School alum turned his passion for music into a career. Matt Dendy calls it second nature.

“I try to get a smile out of people is my main goal,” Dendy said.

The musician picked up a violin at just 3-years-old, after his mom took him to a Yo-Yo Ma concert.

“Apparently I fell in love with it. I came home and grabbed a Ukulele and a pair of chopsticks and started playing it like a violin and asked for a violin for Christmas and the rest is history,” he said.

The now 31-year-old was featured on SNN in 1996; known as ‘The Child Wonder’.

I started playing with the West Coast Symphony youth orchestra and did that through high school. Attended Booker High through the VPA program. Graduated from there. Went to University of South Florida in Tampa for my Graduate Studies,” he said.

22 years later, Dendy is far from a one-hit-wonder. He performs everything from jazz to rock and roll to top hits, even requests.

“I’m constantly learning new music and putting in time to polish things that I currently play, learn new songs,” he said.

With new equipment and the same passion, “I really wanted an electric. Just something that looks different. It can make normal sounds, it can make really weird sounds. It also has a capability where it can sound like a trumpet or a saxophone, or you name it. There’s over 900 sounds that can be processed through,” he said.

Dendy is a one-man-show. “I play with a mixture of backing tracks and then I do a lot of live looping where I use the piano, a cahoon, and some hand percussion, and I loop everything live,” he said.

The SRQ Violinist said he lands 25-30 gigs a month; going into every performance with one mission.

“Someone turning around and saying, ‘Oh that was the song for our wedding 30 years ago and it brought back memories’ or seeing people cry happy tears,” Dendy said.

You can catch Matt The Musician live at Art ovation Monday and Friday nights and at The Cottage in Sarasota on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Click here to visit SRQ Violinist’s website.