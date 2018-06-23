Incoming FSU students receive scholarships

SARASOTA – The Sarasota and Manatee Seminole Clubs host their 9th annual scholarship golf tournament.

Former Florida State University football players, FSU boosters, and members of the Sarasota and Manatee Seminole clubs had a day of golfing for a good cause.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise more money for scholarship recipients.

The clubs award local students with 500.00 scholarships.

Former FSU football players like Kevin Knox and Peter Warrick are happy to be a part of the success of future student.

“The number one thing is obviously coming out to support Florida State University and the boosters down here in the Manatee, Bradenton, Sarasota area. Anytime we can come and give back as athletes we like to come back and support the Florida State Seminole nation,” said Kevin Knox.

“For me it’s just a great opportunity to be back. This is my hometown and we’re giving the kids scholarships. Its just such a great honor. Its something great that we do,” said Peter Warrick.

After the golf tournament, an award ceremony took place. 5 local students who will attend FSU in the fall received scholarships from the clubs.