Hearing Loops installed at Sarasota County Libraries

Nadine Young
SARASOTA – Two Suncoast libraries are installing new assistive listening systems

Jacaranda library and Fruitville library will now become the fifth and sixth libraries in the county to receive hearing loops.

The hearing loops although not visible will allow those with hearing aids to have an enhanced experience at the library.

Sarabeth Kalajian says the county hopes to add this technology to all county libraries in the future.

“And the results from folks who have become familiar with it is that it opens up a whole new opportunity for them. Previously they wouldn’t be able to hear they wouldn’t be able to understand and now they freely take advantage of coming to those activities at the library,” said Kalajian.

Selby, North Sarasota, Gulf Gate, and Shannon Staub Libraries meeting rooms are also equipped with hearing loops.

