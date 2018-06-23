Baltimore Orioles Sarasota hosts Summerfest

SARASOTA – ‘Summerfest’ at the Ed Smith Stadium brings a free day of family fun with games and giveaways.

Fans test their skills at the giant sports inflatable, speed pitch, and corn hole.

Additional activities include caricature art, face painting, tic-tac-toe, and a free photo booth.

And it was a hot day so kids 14 and under received a free Popsicle.

Last year the event was held on the back fields, but this year the main field was made available.

“We thought that this year and for years to come we want to make sure that the fans who come to see these stars of the future get to be comfortable get to see this beautiful facility we have here and enjoy some of the comforts of a major league stadium,” said David Rovine who is the Vice President of the Baltimore Orioles Sarasota.

Baltimore Orioles Sarasota has several other upcoming events planned, one being a doggy show.