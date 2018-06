TAMPA – A new drug has reared its ugly head close to the Suncoast.

The new drug is called “wet”, and has been seen in the Tampa area. It’s an unlikely mixture of marijuana soaked in embalming fluid. That fluid is normally used to preserve dead bodies. Smoking wet can cause hallucinations, convulsions and even death.

The short-list of long-term effects include brain damage, coma, and destruction of muscle tissue, amongst other issues.