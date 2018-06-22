Treasure hunter loses prized treasure

SARASOTA – A treasure hunter has lost out on a treasured possession.

Mark DesErmia’s 28-foot boat “Reel Pirate” capsized and was grounded off Siesta Key last week.

It would have cost $5,000 he did not have to have the boat towed, so it stayed there for more than five days.

The man who combs area beaches for lost treasures says all his worldly possessions were on that boat, which was removed by a tow company.

Ironically, the man who found other people’s prized possessions, now has his strewn along the beach.