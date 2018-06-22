Sarasota’s World Cup headquarters

SARASOTA- Sarasota’s soccer hub is rocking for the World Cup.

Shamrock pub in Sarasota won’t miss a beat during this year’s world cup. The pub is open for every game during the month–long, worldwide event. Shamrock is the headquarters for Team USA’s support group, American Outlaws. Since USA isn’t in the tourney, soccer fans have their pick of who to root for. Also, the matches are held across the world in Russia, so it makes for some interesting hours.

Shamrock opens at game time for every world cup game. They’re located off Ringling Blvd. in downtown Sarasota.