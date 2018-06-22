Sarasota’s World Cup headquarters

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
13

SARASOTA- Sarasota’s  soccer hub is rocking for the World Cup.

Shamrock pub in Sarasota won’t miss a beat during this year’s world cup. The pub is open for every game during the month–long, worldwide event. Shamrock is the headquarters for Team USA’s support group, American Outlaws. Since USA isn’t in the tourney, soccer fans have their pick of who to root for. Also, the matches are held across the world in Russia, so it makes for some interesting hours.

Shamrock opens at game time for every world cup game. They’re located off Ringling Blvd. in downtown Sarasota.

SHARE
Previous articleTeamwork behind powerboat racing
Next articleFamily Reunites
Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR