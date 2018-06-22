Sarasota County subsidizes Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA- Sarasota County will help out Nathan Benderson Park in the short-term.

But county officials hope that Benderson will be able to sustain itself in the long-term, county commissioners have agreed to subsidize some operational costs for Nathan Benderson Park for another year.

The county covered operational expenses that totaled approximately $400,000 up to October 1st for Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates a non-profit operating Benderson Park.

SANCA had asked for $1.2 million for the next three fiscal years because of rising expenses, but the commission would only grant SANCA one additional year of funding.

SANCA and county staffers must also formulate a plan to make the park self-reliant.