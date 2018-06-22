Residents protest the separation of immigrant children from parents

MANATEE COUNTY – Ever since photos emerged of immigrant children in detainment centers some in the public have made an uproar.

President Trump did sign an executive order stopping the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

On Friday at the intersection of Cortez Road and U.S. 41 ANSWER Suncoast organized a protest demanding congress to do something by passing a law to address the problem.

Protestors held up signs reading Shut Down I.C.E. and Families Belong Together.

Activist Eleuterio Salazar says even though this has happened under previous administrations now is the time to step up.

“We need to take care of the issue we need to address it and make sure that it gets taken care of and these families are reunited regardless of who started it regardless of who signed what law. We need to make sure that it’s taken care of and that these people are treated and these children are treated with respect and dignity.”

Salazar says being a father of a seven-year-old daughter he grieves for the parents who are getting separated from their children at the border.