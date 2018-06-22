Red tide smacks the Suncoast hard

SARASOTA COUNTY – It may be in your best interest to stay away from the gulf beaches as red tide has swept in.

Venice Beach is no exception as piles of dead fish and eels line up the shoreline.

Mote Marine Laboratory scientists say red tide releases neurotoxins and exposure can cause respiratory and eye problems.

Sherri Schambach, who’s visiting from Ohio, says she’s gone to Englewood and Boca Grande beaches as they are affected as well.

She says she is not happy with the red tide permeating the beaches.

“It’s very disappointing and kind of disgusting I mean we came here for a nice vacation. The fish are everywhere they are dead fish along the beach here everyone’s coughing and everybody seems a paranoid you know of getting some kind of respiratory issues.”

To check up on red tide statuses here on the Suncoast go to visitbeaches.org.