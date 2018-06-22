LIVE at LECOM Park

SNN’s Sports Director Jake Young was live outside LECOM Park in Bradenton to talk about the historic ballfield’s history and talk about an award he accepted on SNN’s behalf.

LECOM Park was once again named “Best of the Ballparks” in Ballpark Digest’s competition. The historic Bradenton ballpark secured the title in a fan vote.

Ballpark Digest has previously recognized The Friendly City’s ballfield as “Best of the Ballparks” in the Grapefruit League. LECOM Park has held the top spot among Florida Spring Training destinations since 2016. The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated their 50th Spring Training at LECOM Park in 2018.