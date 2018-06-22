Feel Good Friday: Learning Express Toys

MANATEE COUNTY – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Learning Express Toys at The Shoppes at UTC.

The locally owned toy shop offers summer activities on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays. Co-owner Pam Stolz says parents and children are looking for interactive activities to keep themselves engaged while school is out.

Shoppers would be hard-pressed to find something that plugs in or includes a screen.

Instead, lots of retro board games and classic toys sit along the shelves, including old-school slime and the Rubik’s Cube, along with roll-out pianos. There are also lots of books.

Stolz talks about some of the highlights and some trends she’s seeing now that school is out.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.