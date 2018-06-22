Family Reunites

A reunion 48 years in the making..

Henry who is Vietnamese–American was raised by his mother in South Vietnam, his father was an American Vietman soldier.

“And she don’t remember much about his name, his last name because it’s American and she didn’t speak English at that time, it wasn’t very good, even until now you know? I have no clue, I don’t have any idea,” said Nuegyn.

So he recently took an Ancestry DNA test in hopes to find his father through his results.

Henry found a half sister and together they arranged a meeting with his father..

“Well first I ask them, is he alive? They said yes, so that’s how happy I’ve ever feel. That’s wonderful. And I told myself, I have a daddy too you know,” said Nuegyn.

His Father John Reed, was sent home from Vietnam before Henry was born. And John never knew what happened to his baby because the announcement letter was sent to his father by mistake.

“So I think he opened the letter, I think the letter was probably from Henry’s mother, telling that she had had a baby boy. But my dad, my dad pitched the letter and never did tell me about it,” said Reed.

When John found out, he drove all the way from Virginia to meet his son, now living in Venice with his wife Tina and four kids.

“Uhm I’m really nervous because I remember talking about do I have a grandpa when I was seven and I’m like dad can you please tell me? And he’s like, I don’t know about it, and now I just feel like it’s all not real,” said Kaylin Nuegyn.

“Uhm I really don’t know how to feel yet, because I didn’t know I had a grandpa, it was just grandma so, I’m excited but I don’t know,” said Kayla Nuegyn.

Now the family hopes to make up for lost time.

“I’m happy,” said Henry Nuegyn.

“I’m glad you’re happy, I’m happy too,” said Reed.

Henry and John tell us they have planned to spend holidays together now as one big family.