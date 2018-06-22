Face scans for international travelers at Orlando International airport

ORLANDO – Face scans are coming to airline passengers in Orlando.

Florida’s busiest airport will be the first in the nation to require a face scan of passengers on all arriving and departing international flights.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said face scans would expedite passengers going through customs.

Each face scan is compared to a Department of Homeland Security database that has passport images of people who should be on the flight.

Privacy advocates worry about what happens if a passenger is wrongly prevented from boarding.