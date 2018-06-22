Disbarred attorney charged with grand theft

SARASOTA- A disbarred Sarasota attorney is facing charges of grand theft after police say he misappropriated client’s money.

63-year-old Jordan Wallach allegedly transferred more than $200 thousand dollars of his client’s money into his personal accounts.

“This one’s hard to see because they trusted him,” Detective Revill said. “And he’s been an attorney for so long.”

Sarasota Police Detective Ross Revill says Wallach’s victims hired him to handle family fiscal matters.

“He was entrusted by a few of the victim’s to hold their trust fund monies from real estate or family issues in his account,” Revill said.

Victims alerted police when they tried to transfer money to another lawyer, but the funds were unavailable.

“So Mr. Wallach said he had the money in his account,” Revill said. “They requested a check, and the check that Mr. Wallach wrote subsequently bounced.”

When the money wasn’t replace, Wallach’s accounts were frozen. Police are concerned there could be more victims.

“There is an inventory attorney which is working with Mr. Wallach’s trust fund right now,” Revill said. “And the Florida Bar as well as possibly the state attorney’s office has restitution programs that the victims could recover some of their money.”

Revill says there are steps the public could take to make sure attorneys are handling their money properly.

“I believe that the bar,” Revill said. “So if you want to go back and see if their attorneys have any previous suspensions or anything like that. If you do have money in an attorney’s trust fund, you do have the option of gathering ledgers for trust funds just to see how much money is still in there.”

If you feel like you may be a victim of Wallach’s you can contact Detective Revill at 941-954-7092, or call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.