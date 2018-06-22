Ballpark Digest: LECOM Best in Single-A

BRADENTON — LECOM Park advanced through a bracket featuring all 29 ballparks that host High-A teams. More than 31,000 fans voted in the competition. Bradenton emerged victorious in a head-to-head semifinal match up against Florida State League rival and 2017 “Best of the Ballparks” champion Lakeland and the recently remodeled Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Still plenty of time to get to LECOM park this weekend, as the Marauders will wrap up a seven game home stand Sunday afternoon, before hosting 16 July games at the friendly confines.