Lawsuit asks for environmental study after drilling ban lifted

FLORIDA – A lawsuit claims that President Trump has put the environment in danger by lifting drilling bans in the Gulf of Mexico.

A handful of environmental groups sued the Trump administration Thursday for failing to protect whales, sea turtles and other marine life in the Gulf as it pushes to expand drilling.

Earthjustice claims the administration has yet to complete a long overdue study of hazards to wildlife from drilling following the 2010 explosion of BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil rig. The explosion left 11 workers dead, and dumped at least three million barrels of oil into the Gulf.

The lawsuit is asking that an environmental study be completed within the next 3 months.