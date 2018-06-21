Superintendent, Sheriff continue to spar on school security

SARASOTA COUNTY- In wake of the tragedy at Parkland, schools across Florida are taking a second look at what security is needed to keep students safe. In Sarasota County, this debate is heated.

“Doors are locked,” Reagan Fox said. “We had to have a hall pass at all times, sign in sheets, sign out sheets, it was very very strict at the end of the year and people were very aware we could be next.”

As Sarasota County students take the summer off, the adults are trying to figure out how to protect the schools. But as of this week, things are not going well. Earlier this week, Sheriff Tom Knight says he’s lost faith negotiating with School Superintendent Todd Bowden. Bowden, meanwhile worries Knight is compromising school safety.

“One would think that maybe I would be the one that didn’t want to meet with the Sheriff particularly after his text messages but for the good of the kids I’ve been willing to continue the relationship.”

As with everything, it comes down to money.

“He has taken his commitment from 750,000 dollars to zero,” Bowden said. “That is his commitment, that he is willing to contribute nothing to school safety and security.”

Bowden says it’s Sheriff Knight’s budget request for equity with the Sarasota Police Department that could result in Riverview high going from 4 resource officers to one.

“Sarasota Police Department covers both Sarasota High School and Booker High School and at both of those schools and I certainly consider both of those schools to be safe and secure.”

Recent Riverview High Grad Reagan Fox doesn’t think one SRO will cover it.

“I think it’s ridiculous, especially at our school, somewhere that had multiple school threats, even a gun on campus at one point, we were on lockdown twice in the entire year, so I don’t think it’s right.”

Herald Tribune Opinion Editor Tom Tryon says readers are sick of the back and forth.

“One you need to focus on the kids and security, and two enough,” Tryon said. “Stop it, stop playing around playing politics.”

Tryon says he thinks one of the only options left is a public meeting of both parties.

“The Sheriff has said publicly that he just doesn’t trust the Superintendent,” Tryon said. “And so when things get that bad, you end up not even talking past each other, you get no talking.”

It looks like that meeting will come at a board meeting June 28th…

“I will meet with the Sheriff anytime, anyplace, and under any conditions,” Bowden said. “We need to get this worked out and we need to move forward.”

“You better believe I’ll be there,” Knight said. “And you can rest assured the police chiefs will probably be with me.”