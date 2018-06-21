Suncoast is getting older according to Census Bureau

SUNCOAST – Although it may seem younger, a census shows that the Suncoast is getting older, and more crowded.

In updated data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age in Sarasota County increased from 52.6 in 2010 to 56.2. The median age in Manatee increased in that same time frame from 45.8 to 48.3.

On the Suncoast, females continue to outnumber males. Whites are still the largest racial group, followed by blacks. Manatee continues to have larger numbers of all racial minorities than Sarasota County.