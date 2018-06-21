Sarasota’s sheriff needs answers about intended school security plan

SARASOTA – The turmoil between the Sheriff’s office and the Sarasota County School District came to the forefront yesterday.

At a budget presentation to Sarasota County commissioners, Sheriff Tom Knight excoriated the Sarasota County School District’s handling of a new internal police force, and the lack of communication with his office about the matter.

Knight went through his plan for next year, and explained that his lack of information in regards to the internal school police force concerns him because he can’t set a budget, or be prepared for the coming school year.

Knight has been mystifieded that no one from the schools has contacted him, and he said that his already contentious relationship with schools Superintendent Todd Bowden is “gone”.

For his part, Bowden said he was willing to meet with Knight, and a June 28th date was offered. Bowden had yet to hear back from Sheriff Knight with a confirmation for that date.