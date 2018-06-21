Are you at risk for Type 2 Diabetes? This program can help

SARASOTA – A program on the Suncoast aims to prevent Type 2 Diabetes for those at risk.

It’s called PreventT2. It’s a yearlong program approved by the CDC to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 Diabetes for those considered at risk.

“You have to be 18 years or older, overweight, and then you have to have either some lab values that will qualify you, like your blood sugar is a little bit higher than normal, a fasting blood sugar between 100 and 125,” explains Gudrun Novak, Certified Diabetes Educator at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Novak helps run the PreventT2 program at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, covering topics like healthy eating, exercise, stress management and sleep. “The goal of the program is that participants will lose between 5-7 percent of their starting body weight, and that they’ll be exercising 150 minutes per week,” says Novak.

Sounds intimidating, but for Hazel Griggs it’s the type of education that turned her life around. “My hemoglobin A1C, which is used to measure your blood glucose levels, over a 2-3 month period have dropped drastically,” she says.

It’s helped prevent further damage to her organs and prolong her life.

Novak says going through the program can cut your risk of getting Type 2 Diabetes in half. “If you’re 60 years or older you can actually reduce your risk of diabetes by 70 percent,” she adds.

Griggs says when she first learned her diagnosis, she was in denial. Even as a registered nurse, she didn’t think the disease would target her. “Had I received the education that I received most recently, I probably could have been able to prevent the progression of my disease, maybe not even gone so far as to be on insulin,” she says.

Wound infections, eye trouble, and kidney disease are all things she could have prevented. Now she’s urging others to get educated early, and take their life into their own hands. “Seek out the knowledge that’s available,” says Griggs. “You can help prevent the progression of the disease.”

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is starting a new session after Labor Day. For more information you can call 941-917-7468 or visit their website.