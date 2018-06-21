Mote Marine tagging several Suncoast whale sharks

LONGBOAT KEY – Thanks to reports from suncoast fisherman and boaters, scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory have been able to track down five whale sharks about 40 miles from Sarasota County’s shoreline, and tag two of them.

The first shark tagged was a 16-foot-long male nicknamed Colt. As the team was traveling back to shore this month, they found a 23-foot female they named Minnie Three other whale sharks were found closer to shore. Wylie Nagler, owner of Yellowfin Yachts, transported the research team, which included Mote Marine’s Dr. Bob Heuter.

The tracking tags will store data about the whale sharks’ location and the depths and temperatures they encounter.