Mote Marine tagging several Suncoast whale sharks

By
Don Brennan
-
0
3

LONGBOAT KEY – Thanks to reports from suncoast fisherman and boaters, scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory have been able to track down five whale sharks about 40 miles from Sarasota County’s shoreline, and tag two of them.

The first shark tagged was a 16-foot-long male nicknamed Colt. As the team was traveling back to shore this month, they found a 23-foot female they named Minnie Three other whale sharks were found closer to shore. Wylie Nagler, owner of Yellowfin Yachts, transported the research team, which included Mote Marine’s Dr. Bob Heuter.

The tracking tags will store data about the whale sharks’ location and the depths and temperatures they encounter.

SHARE
Previous articleDates set for Crystal Classic sand sculpting bonanza
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR