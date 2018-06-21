Gabby Giffords and candidate for congress David Shapiro unite calling for changes to gun laws

SARASOTA – An active voice for gun reform was on the Suncoast Thursday morning. Gabby Giffords is campaigning for Democratic candidate for congress David Shapiro.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and David Shapiro walked hand in hand calling for changes to current gun laws.

“We must do something; we must stop gun violence,” said Giffords.

In 2011 Giffords was shot in the head during a meeting with constituents. Focusing on the student safety, Giffords says we need to make them a priority.

“Protect our children, our future, let them lead the way make our country a safer place. Do you have the courage to fight, to stand with me, vote vote vote,” she explained.

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school, that took 17 lives. Teenagers like Julia Dorch are demanding stricter gun laws.

“What has happened to common sense, I was thought not to run with scissors, look both ways before crossing the street, never drink and drive and turn off my phone while operating a car. What I didn’t think I needed to be thought is where to ride if there was a shooting,” said Dorch.

Shapiro who is running against Incumbent Vern Buchanan for the 16th congressional seat is a trial lawyer in Sarasota.

“I have had the privilege and opportunity to fight for the folks here against corporate bullies and insurance companies, now the gun lobby and gun manufacturing companies they are bullies and I will not walk away,” he explained.

Shapiro says its unimaginable for the fear students and parents while going to school. He says he wants to be the voice of the people and he won’t stop fighting.

“If we put our voices together, we have stronger influences, we have power we can fight it because what it is misinformation because at the end of the day it’s about saving lives,” said Shapiro.

Shaprio and Giffords are asking the community to head to the polls this august for the democratic primary.