FDOT presents a diverging diamond interchange for Fruitville Road and I-75

SARASOTA COUNTY – Florida Department of Transportation hosts a public hearing Thursday for a diverging diamond on the interchange of Fruitville Road and I–75

Residents came to the Selby Public Library to hear the FDOT make its pitch.

FDOT says the plan is similar to the one on I–75 and University Parkway.

An extra traveling lane will be added on the east and westbound sides of Fruitville between Honore Ave. and Coburn Road.

I–75 will widen from the overpass over Palmer Road to the south to a couple miles north of the Fruitville exit on both sides.

Accommodations will be made for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Icon Consulting Group Inc. professional engineer John Kilgore says the diverging diamond is more efficient for the flow of traffic.

“With a diverging diamond interchange we get better lane balance so now not everybody is stacked on the outside lane with all the inside lanes empty. Now everybody would be in all of the lanes and allow all of Fruitville Road really from Honore to the interchange to work much better.”

FDOT says a tentative plan for funding the project would happen in 2024 and there is a design in the works for a diverging diamond on I–75 and state road 72.

Downloadable images of the diverging diamond for Fruitville and I-75 will be available tomorrow at www.swflroads.com/i75/fruitvilleroad

.