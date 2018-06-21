Dates set for Crystal Classic sand sculpting bonanza

SIESTA KEY – One of the Suncoast’s most popular beachfront events has announced the dates for this year.

The 2018 Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival will take place from Friday Nov. 9 through Monday the 12th.

The event showcases works of expert sand sculptors worldwide. There is a “Quick Sand” competition, sand sculpting lessons, an amateur sculpting competition, along with music, food and drinks.

It draws a crowd, so to make it easier, Sarasota County Area Transit offers daily bus service to the event or attendees can take the Siesta Key Breeze free trolley from Turtle Beach or from Siesta Village.