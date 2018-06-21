Apology sought after city commissioner alleges offensive remarks

SARASOTA – Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody has a new target for his ire. He has been at odds with City Manager Tom Barwin in the past, but now he has set his sights on fellow city commissioner Willie Shaw or, more specifically, he is focused on comments made by Shaw.

Brody wants an apology from Shaw for what Brody says were “divisive” and “disgusting” comments made at a City Commission meeting Monday.

According to Brody, Shaw called himself “colored” and referred to city staffers and proponents of an election date change campaign as “white folks.”

Brody has not called Shaw’s remarks racist or racially insensitive, but he still expects a apology.