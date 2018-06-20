Two trauma alerts after dump truck crashes

By
Nadine Young
-
0
2

SARASOTA COUNTY – Two people are injured after a dump truck crashes Wednesday morning in Sarasota.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a red dump truck was traveling east near the Myakka State park when it drove off the road, clipping a tree crashing into an open field.

Both the driver and passenger were listed as trauma alerts and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The owner of Hilts Trucking, Lester Hilts believes his driver suffered a medical episode.

“He was carrying septic sand to Sarasota and he was returning to our pit that’s on 72 on Kings Highway and apparently he had a heart attack and now we’ve got figure out how to get it out of here,” said Hilts.

FHP is investigating.

Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

