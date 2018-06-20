Two trauma alerts after dump truck crashes

SARASOTA COUNTY – Two people are injured after a dump truck crashes Wednesday morning in Sarasota.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a red dump truck was traveling east near the Myakka State park when it drove off the road, clipping a tree crashing into an open field.

Both the driver and passenger were listed as trauma alerts and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The owner of Hilts Trucking, Lester Hilts believes his driver suffered a medical episode.

“He was carrying septic sand to Sarasota and he was returning to our pit that’s on 72 on Kings Highway and apparently he had a heart attack and now we’ve got figure out how to get it out of here,” said Hilts.

FHP is investigating.