Sheriff Knight says public meeting necessary for answers on school security needs

SARASOTA- Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight met with County Commissioners to go over next year’s budget, but a big piece of the budget is missing because Knight says he still doesn’t how much funding he needs for School Security.

Sarasota County Knight is asking for a public meeting with the school board saying he’s lost faith negotiating with Superintendent Todd Bowden.

“Relationships sour when you get mixed messages and the conversation’s I’ve had with the Superintendent on the telephone are like the old game of telephone, what we talk about we agree on in the telephone, doesn’t come back to the board that way or the community that way.”

Sheriff Knight says last week he was told Sheriff’s Deputies would help make a school police force successful.

“Then again today I learn through the media,” Knight said. “They can have it ready to go, they’re spending $500,000 dollars on vehicles, so I’m getting mixed messages again so it is concerning.”

Knight says he’s also concerned about school’s reducing the number of deputies at middle and high schools to cut costs. He says he received a contract going to one deputy at Riverview High School, a school he put four deputies at after Parkland.

“I will not mislead the public,” Knight said. “I will not send a message to the public in cooperation with the school district that safety and security of the children is first and foremost, when they want to remove police officers, deputies from one of the largest campuses, busiest campuses in the district and to sell that message that everything’s OK, it is not OK.”

Knight says he doesn’t know if the school district’s police force will be prepared to guard elementary schools by August.

“If you’re asking me if I could hire a brand new hire, train, and get 14 new deputies on the elementary school campuses,” Knight said. “I would tell you know I would never try to do that.”

Lack of notice of a need for SRO’s could result in pulling deputies off the streets.

“Residential areas will be affected, if we have to go on these elementary school campuses,” Knight said. “You will lose service in these communities, if the school district can’t get their police force up and running.”

Knight says in order to know what the district needs for him, he needs to deal directly with the School Board, not superintendent Bowden.

“If the Sheriff and the chiefs and the city managers and the county administrator have lost that confidence in their Superintendent, why would the Board not provide that opportunity for the elected Sheriff to come in and talk to them.”

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board said they would invite the Sheriff to the June 28th meeting, Knight said when he will definitely be there.