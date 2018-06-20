Sarasota man’s alleged hacker orders 17 boxes of paper plates from Walmart to his home

SARASOTA- A Sarasota man received an interesting delivery from Walmart at his doorstep Saturday.

Lido Key resident, Michael Lentini, is no stranger to identity theft.

“I got my driver’s license hacked once and I lost $55,000 out of my account because somebody went with a phony driver’s license with my picture. It took like two weeks to get that money back,” Lentini said.

The frequent traveler said his Bank of America credit card often gets declined.

“I went to charge the other night for a couple of tires and they denied it. They thought it was fraud,” he said.

But nothing confused him more than spotting repetitive purchases from Walmart.

“I wake up the next morning and I find 15 charges for $47.50 worth of something that I didn’t order,” he said.

Lentini was dumbfounded Saturday when 17 boxes with 2,890 paper plates arrived at his doorstep and they were all charged on his credit card.

“I didn’t know what to think. I said, ‘alright let me open one up,’ It’s a pack of paper plates…I don’t have an answer,” Lentini said.

Lentini said his credit card and address was linked to his Walmart account; unable to rationalize his hacker’s motive.

“It couldn’t have been anything other than a prank. They hacked into an account. They could have taken a lot of good stuff and gotten it delivered there,” he said.

Kaleb McCarty, Managing Partner at Truvestments, said notifying your bank about suspicious activity is essential.

“The safest thing is to not store your credit cards on any websites, Amazon, Walmart anywhere,” McCarty said.

If you do, make sure to use a secure password to prevent fraud from happening to you.

Lentini was refunded all charges made to his account by Bank of America. He said he plans to use the paper plates for a big 4th of July party.