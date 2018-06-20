Sarasota community meetings for Bayfront design unveiling

SARASOTA – 4 meetings will be held for the public, but registration is necessary due to limited capacity. The places and times are as follows:
June 25
8:30 – 10 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer
June 26
1:30 – 3 p.m., The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium
5:30 – 7 p.m., Herald Tribune Community Forum at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium
Doors will open a half hour prior to the start of the presentation. If you are unable to attend, Tuesday afternoon’s presentation will also be live streamed on The Bay Sarasota’s Facebook page.