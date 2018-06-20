More presentations planned for The Bay

SARASOTA – Four presentations will be held for the community as the latest Sarasota Bayfront design is unveiled.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and its master design and planning firm, Sasaki, will host the viewings next week to show the latest master plan for the Sarasota Bayfront redevelopment project known as The Bay.

The revised plan is based on the community feedback, various community meetings and other input gathered from surveys.

The presentations are intended to share the revised plan, get more feedback, and to answer questions. The presentations are open to the community, but registration is required.

The places and times are as follows:

June 25

8:30 – 10 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer

June 26

1:30 – 3 p.m., The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

5:30 – 7 p.m., Herald-Tribune Community Forum at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

Doors will open a half hour prior to the start of the presentation. If you are unable to attend, Tuesday afternoon’s presentation will also be live streamed on The Bay Sarasota’s Facebook page.