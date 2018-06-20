More presentations planned for The Bay

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
8

SARASOTA – Four presentations will be held for the community as the latest Sarasota Bayfront design is unveiled.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and its master design and planning firm, Sasaki, will host the viewings next week to show the latest master plan for the Sarasota Bayfront redevelopment project known as The Bay.

The revised plan is based on the community feedback, various community meetings and other input gathered from surveys.

The presentations are intended to share the revised plan, get more feedback, and to answer questions. The presentations are open to the community, but registration is required.

The places and times are as follows:

June 25

  • 8:30 – 10 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer
  • 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer

June 26

  • 1:30 – 3 p.m., The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium
  • 5:30 – 7 p.m., Herald-Tribune Community Forum at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

Doors will open a half hour prior to the start of the presentation. If you are unable to attend, Tuesday afternoon’s presentation will also be live streamed on The Bay Sarasota’s Facebook page.

SHARE
Previous articleFire truck versus trailer in Nokomis
Next articleLido Beach renourishment gets green light
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR