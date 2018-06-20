McCurdy’s turns 30

SARASOTA COUNTY – For 30 years McCurdy’s Comedy Club has been bringing the laughs to Sarasota and today marks the celebration.

Hundreds showed up to McCurdy’s Wednesday to appreciate what the entertainment business has done.

The festivities started off with some live music followed by an all-star studded lineup of comedians.

McCurdy’s says they attribute their success to the workers, community support along with bringing in local and national talent over the years.

Co–owner Pam McCurdy says the headline comedian Dale Jones got hitched at McCurdy’s.

“He and his wife got married in our old comedy club. I don’t know any other couple that have ever been married in a comedy club. That was like are you kidding me? You want to get married in our north of the trail comedy club. Their like oh yeah! We’d be honored! I’m like OK.”

Pam says proceeds for the event go to an orphanage The Child Protection Center.