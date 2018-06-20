Marco In The Ballroom: The Texas Two-Step

We’ve covered Latin dancing, we’ve covered your Waltz and Tango, but now we’re steering into the Lone Star state for the Texas Two-Step.

Marco La Manno
LAKEWOOD RANCH – We’ve covered Latin dancing, we’ve covered your Waltz and Tango, but now we’re steering into the Lone Star state for the Texas Two-Step.

The Texas Two-Step is sometimes referred to as the Country Two-Step, which I tried at dance studio Dancing on the Suncoast in Lakewood Ranch.

You may not associate country dance with ballroom dance, but you should. It’s not only a dance you can learn in ballroom, Dancing on the Suncoast instructor Amber Guislain says two-step’s origins come from the foxtrot dance.

“What [Texas] Two-Step did was take its footwork and put it with country music,” Guislain says.

Both Foxtrot and Texas Two-Step use the slow-slow-quick-quick, slow-slow-quick-quick pattern in their most basic form.

