Manatee county animal adoption

Manatee County Animal Services is dealing with quite the overpopulation.

Their shelter is housing 179 cats and 141 dogs in kennels designed to fit 80.

The MCAS is offering a reduced adoption fee of only $4 through July seventh. And adoption fees for first responders and veterans are waived through July 31st.

As for residents 55 and up, adoption fees for pets seven years and older is only $10.

Manatee Animal Services Outreach Specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt, says If you cannot adopt but would still like to help, volunteering is an option.

“People who would ever like to come out and help, it’s summer months and we know we have a lot of students looking to do some community service work, we would welcome them, uhm they can come walk dogs, they can come play with the cats, anything that our community can do to help our current overcapacity would be wonderful,” said Wohlgefahrt.

The main shelter is located at 305 25th St. W., in Palmetto, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10am to 5pm, with extended hours on Wednesday until 7pm.