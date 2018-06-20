Local activists host police brutality press conference in Sarasota

SARASOTA – Answer Suncoast, Black Lives Matter, and Rodney Mitchell Foundation hold a press conference about police brutality.

The organizations as well as the family members of Chad Washington and Jeremy Trebbles made several demands, one being they would like to see officer Brandon Vermillion fired from the Sarasota Police department.

“We are asking for the state attorney to drop the charges because we consider these people to be the victims of the police department and violence at the hands of the police. So we are asking for those charges to be dropped. In addition to that we want to bring light to the lack of accountability within the police department and that includes an independent party conducting investigations whenever a complaint is brought to life,” said Ruth Beltran, an organizer with Answer Suncoast.

Answer Suncoast, Black Lives Matter Manasota, and the Rodney Mitchell Foundation say Officer Vermillion was one of the officers involved in what they call a brutal beating and tasing of Chad Washington in late March.

Washington’s fiancé, Darnesha McMillan says she’s seeking justice for Chad who she says was tased in front of their children.

“They did not make the right decision on how they handled the situation. They should have fired Brandon for what he did. He didn’t have a care in the world. He didn’t care about the surrounding of others he didn’t care about the safety of others. He didn’t care about the condition that Chad was in. He automatically just came out and harassed and terrorized and attacked Chad,” said McMillan.

The groups also claim Officer Vermillion was behind police brutality when he opened fire into an SUV with three black teenagers inside.

In April 13th’s Police Advisory Panel Meeting after the arrest of Chad Washington, Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said Sarasota police go through de-escalation training…

“You de-escalate once the resistance has stopped, but at the point of this incident it never did stop. But to answer your question, yes, our officers receive de-escalation training our officers receive training on the value of life of human beings.”

The Sarasota Police Department did not want to speak on camera today about this issue.

Reporting in Sarasota, Jessika Ward, SNN, The Suncoast News Network.