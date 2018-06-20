Local activists host police brutality press conference in Sarasota

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
6

SARASOTA – Answer Suncoast, Black Lives Matter, and Rodney Mitchell Foundation hold a press conference about police brutality.

The organizations as well as the family members of Chad Washington and Jeremy Trebbles made several demands, one being they would like to see officer Brandon Vermillion fired from the Sarasota Police department.

“We are asking for the state attorney to drop the charges because we consider these people to be the victims of the police department and violence at the hands of the police. So we are asking for those charges to be dropped. In addition to that we want to bring light to the lack of accountability within the police department and that includes an independent party conducting investigations whenever a complaint is brought to life,” said Ruth Beltran, an organizer with Answer Suncoast.

Answer Suncoast, Black Lives Matter Manasota, and the Rodney Mitchell Foundation say Officer Vermillion was one of the officers involved in what they call a brutal beating and tasing of Chad Washington in late March.

Washington’s fiancé, Darnesha McMillan says she’s seeking justice for Chad who she says was tased in front of their children.

“They did not make the right decision on how they handled the situation. They should have fired Brandon for what he did. He didn’t have a care in the world. He didn’t care about the surrounding of others he didn’t care about the safety of others. He didn’t care about the condition that Chad was in. He automatically just came out and harassed and terrorized and attacked Chad,” said McMillan.

The groups also claim Officer Vermillion was behind police brutality when he opened fire into an SUV with three black teenagers inside.

In April 13th’s Police Advisory Panel Meeting after the arrest of Chad Washington, Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said Sarasota police go through de-escalation training…

“You de-escalate once the resistance has stopped, but at the point of this incident it never did stop. But to answer your question, yes, our officers receive de-escalation training our officers receive training on the value of life of human beings.”

The Sarasota Police Department did not want to speak on camera today about this issue.

Reporting in Sarasota, Jessika Ward, SNN, The Suncoast News Network.

SHARE
Previous articleEnvironmental Impact of Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix
Next articleFamilies get food for the summer from All Faiths Food Bank
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR