Lido Beach renourishment gets green light

SARASOTA – Sarasota now has a permit for renourishment at Lido Beach, much to the chagrin of Siesta Key residents.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection granted the city a permit to dredge up just more than 1 million cubic yards of sand from Big Pass to rebuild parts of disappearing Lido Beach shoreline.

According to the Herald-Tribune officials for the state felt the project was necessary, and that it would not affect navigation or cause harmful erosion to Siesta Key.

The city plans to start the project by spring and complete it by next hurricane season, which begins June 1, 2019.