Lido Beach renourishment gets green light

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
23

SARASOTA – Sarasota now has a permit for renourishment at Lido Beach, much to the chagrin of Siesta Key residents.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection granted the city a permit to dredge up just more than 1 million cubic yards of sand from Big Pass to rebuild parts of disappearing Lido Beach shoreline.

According to the Herald-Tribune officials for the state felt the project was necessary, and that it would not affect navigation or cause harmful erosion to Siesta Key.

The city plans to start the project by spring and complete it by next hurricane season, which begins June 1, 2019.

SHARE
Previous articleMore presentations planned for The Bay
Next articleCity vote could lead to increased taxes or decreased services
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR