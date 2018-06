Bradenton, Fla. – LECOM Park has once again claimed the championship in Ballpark Digest’s “Best of the Ballparks” competition. The historic Bradenton ballpark secured the title in a razor thin final round fan vote. LECOM Park bested Winston-Salem’s BB&T Field by a mere 28 votes.

The Marauders kick off the second half of the Florida State League season on Thursday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.