SARASOTA COUNTY – A Nokomis fire truck on its way to a call yesterday never made it.

SNN’s own meteorologist, Dan Henry, witnessed the crash. A fire engine with its lights activated traveling down Laurel Road just before noon collided with a red pickup truck.

The impact caused power tools and saws from the pickup truck’s trailer to fly across Tamiami Trail.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause. No injuries are reported.