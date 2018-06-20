Families get food for the summer from All Faiths Food Bank

SARASOTA COUNTY – All Faiths Food Bank distributes food Wednesday for families in need for the summer.

The nonprofit organization parked their truck and camped out at Fruitville Elementary School.

Residents lined up to fill their baskets full of fresh produce, meat items and groceries.

All Faiths Food Bank says they stopped at Venice in the morning and brought 12,000 pounds of food to give away here in Sarasota.

All Faiths Food Bank driver Edson Degois says the look on people’s faces receiving the food warmed his heart.

“It’s very important for me I love my job I love what I do. I like to see people smiling and being helped you know.”

Degois says they will be back again next year at Fruitville Elementary.