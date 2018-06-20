City vote could lead to increased taxes or decreased services

SARASOTA – Approval of two amendments could lead to an increase in taxes or a decrease in services for Sarasota County residents.

This fall, state residents will vote on whether to give themselves a property tax break.

As of now, Sarasota County’s budget for the next two fiscal years is virtually balanced, but that tax break would put the county, and the budget, in a hole.

According to the Herald-Tribune officials project deficits in subsequent years if voters pass two constitutional amendments granting themselves property tax breaks on Election Day, Nov. 6.

These tax breaks would mean less property tax revenue for Sarasota County and could force officials locally and statewide to slash services or raise property tax rates.

The first referendum, known as Amendment 1, would raise the portion of a home’s value that can be exempted from non–school property taxes.

The second referendum, Amendment 2, would extend the tax cap on non–homesteaded properties.

