Tour de turtle

A Suncoast sea turtle is about to star in her very first ‘marathon’.

“Sanibel Island’s known for their seashells, and Anna Maria Island is known for their sea-turtles,” said Suzie Fox, Director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch.

“And when you think about what makes the island such a special place, it’s hands down the environment,” said Norwood Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Mainsail.

Today at the 11th Annual ‘Tour de Turtles’, Bortie, the Loggerhead Sea Turtle is about to embark.

The ‘Tour de Turtles’ is brought to us by The Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, who place satellites on turtles along the Manatee County shoreline, to track their migration.

“Our mission is to educate people on how they can balance and live with nature and still have a good time recreationally,” Said Fox.

The ‘tour’ takes place for the next three months tracking turtles via satellite.

The Turtle Watch gathers beyond where the turtles roam; information on their habits, behavior and life cycle.

And as for the race…

“Last year, Eliza-Ann won the ‘Tour de Turtles’ so were really betting on Bortie to keep our streak going,” said Smith.

If you want to track the ‘race’ for yourself, visit tourdeturtles.com