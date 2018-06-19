The Diamond is shining

SARASOTA – The diamond may be diverging, but the cars are not converging, at least not into one another.

The newly designed diverging diamond roadway, at the interchange of I–75 and University Parkway, by the UTC Mall, has been a success when it comes to the amount of accidents.

In fact, according to the Herald-Tribune, the number of accidents is down by more than 50%.

The year before the Diverging Diamond opened there were 28 accidents, but only thirteen accidents in the year since it opened..

The Florida Department of Transportation will now hold a public meeting about converting the interchange at Fruitville Road and Interstate 75 into a diverging diamond, and widening two miles of I–75 from Palmer Boulevard to north of Fruitville Road.

The meeting is Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Selby Library.