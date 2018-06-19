Suncoast doctor advocates for opioid prescription regulation

SARASOTA & BRADENTON-  A Suncoast doctor played an integral role in creating a Florida bill strengthening regulations for opioid prescribers.

Dr. Fabian Ramos is the founder of the Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine in Sarasota and Bradenton.

He has worked closely with Drug Free Sarasota. This month, Dr. Ramos was awarded the 2018 Community health Advocacy Award’

Tuesday night, he educated Sarasota physicians about Florida House Bill 21 that will take effect July 1st.

“An unrestricted ability, really without a medical-base to prescribe opioids chronically to anybody was a mistake that we made as a community in general, 20 years ago. We’re teaching ourselves how to help a patient in chronic pain. Now we know better and we will do better,” Dr. Ramos said.

The discussion moves to Bradenton Wednesday night, where Dr. Ramos will educate Manatee County physicians at his Bradenton office.

