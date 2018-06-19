SNN helps “Save our Summer”

By
Lynden Blake
-
0
6

SARASOTA – SNN teamed up with Suncoast Blood Bank to “Save our Summer” Tuesday afternoon.
The blood bank trucks were up and running, as dozens of blood donors poured in to the Westfield Siesta Key Mall.
For donating, each person got a movie ticket and a chance to win some pretty solid prizes.
And of course the SNN team was on hand to donate blood and speak with all the donors!
Joan Leonard with Suncoast Blood Bank says the summer is the hardest time to collect blood because the high school students normally supply 25 percent, and when they’re out of school, that doesn’t happen.

Leonard says they hold blood drives every day, except for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Fourth of July. You can look for the big blood bank buses, or visit their office at 1760 Mound Street in Sarasota.

SHARE
Previous articleSuncoast doctor advocates for opioid prescription regulation
Next articleSarasota community meetings for Bayfront design unveiling
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com/lynden-blake/
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR