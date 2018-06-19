SNN helps “Save our Summer”

SARASOTA – SNN teamed up with Suncoast Blood Bank to “Save our Summer” Tuesday afternoon.

The blood bank trucks were up and running, as dozens of blood donors poured in to the Westfield Siesta Key Mall.

For donating, each person got a movie ticket and a chance to win some pretty solid prizes.

And of course the SNN team was on hand to donate blood and speak with all the donors!

Joan Leonard with Suncoast Blood Bank says the summer is the hardest time to collect blood because the high school students normally supply 25 percent, and when they’re out of school, that doesn’t happen.

Leonard says they hold blood drives every day, except for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Fourth of July. You can look for the big blood bank buses, or visit their office at 1760 Mound Street in Sarasota.