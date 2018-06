SARASOTA – It’s a new reality for Siesta Key’s Pauly Paul after he is arrested. Paul Apostolides, or Pauly Paul, got popped for possession of marijuana.

He is known as a wannabe rapper on the MTV reality show “Siesta Key” and he was arrested in Sarasota for felony marijuana possession of over 20 grams.

He posted bail for the marijuana charge and a previous contempt of court charge.

Apostolides is the cousin of “Siesta Key” star Alex Kompothecras.